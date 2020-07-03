Forest Service orders Colorado train to stop fire mitigation

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service shut down an extensive fire mitigation project after raising concerns about the number of trees being cut down and sold to a logging company in southwestern Colorado.

The Durango Herald reported Thursday that the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad completed eight miles of the tree-cutting project before it was sent a cease-and-desist order in May.

The D&SNG did not inform the Forest Service of its project because the railroad isn’t required to notify the agency of work in its right of way. But the agency said federal law requires they do since the track crosses and is adjacent to National Forest land.