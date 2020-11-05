Forest Service hiring 900 people for seasonal jobs across the West

This Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, photo released by the U.S. Forest Service shows Little Laramie Engine crew members daming a stream for structure protection from the Mullen Fire in Foxpark, Wyo. (Lori Iverson/Rocky Mountain Blue Team/U.S. Forest Service via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The U.S. Forest Service is hiring 900 people for temporary seasonal jobs across the Rocky Mountain region.

The jobs are for the 2021 field season in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming. Positions are available in occupations including fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archeology, and administrative support.

Job seekers can apply for fire positions from November 16 to November 26, and for non-fire positions from December 1 to December 11.

Temporary job opportunities are searchable online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply during the applicable time frames at www.usajobs.gov. Temporary and permanent job opportunities can also be found online at fsoutreach.gdcii.com/Outreach.

The Forest Service is holding several virtual job fairs for potential applicants. During the calls, recruiters will introduce job seekers to the Forest Service, provide information about available jobs, provide an overview of the application process, and answer questions.

The job fairs will be held:

Monday, November 9 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST

Tuesday, November 10 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST

Thursday, November 12 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. MST

Friday, November 13 | 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. MST

To access the virtual job fairs, call 1-888-844-9904 and enter access code 7662084#.