Forced medication recommended for Danish suspect in wildfire

FILE – This undated file photo released by the Costilla County, Colo., Sheriff’s Office shows Jesper Joergensen. With no viable option remaining for trying Joergensen, a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge said Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him. (Costilla County Sheriff’s Office via AP, file)

DENVER – A psychiatrist has recommended that a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that burned 149 homes should be forcibly medicated.

The finding of the doctor at the state mental hospital was revealed Monday during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen. It could pave the way for him to stand trial over three years later but the doctor’s report, which is sealed, wasn’t discussed in any detail.

The recommendation still must be approved by a judge before any medication can be given Joergensen, who has been repeatedly found unable to go on trial because of his delusional disorder.