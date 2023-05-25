(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Applications are now open for the third annual Governor’s Plate Competition, which takes place every year at the Colorado State Fair.

This year’s competition is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29. The Governor’s Plate Competition brings businesses from across Colorado to compete for the top food truck, decided by Governor Jared Polis. There is also a coveted People’s Choice award, in which attendees vote for their favorite dishes.

“Competing trucks must be registered as members of ‘Colorado Proud’, meaning they utilize locally grown, raised and processed food and agricultural products, promoting Colorado’s economy through support of local farmers, ranchers, greenhouses, manufacturers and processors,” said the Governor’s Office.

Those interested in competing can apply at ColoradoStateFair.com/governors-plate before the deadline on June 16 at 5 p.m.

The list of competing trucks and ticket information will be released this summer.