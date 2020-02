COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of a West Metro firefighter who died of a job-related cancer.

West Metro firefighter and paramedic Dan Moran died Friday at age 50. He is survived by his wife, Jenn, and two daughters, Taylor and Madyson.

His memorial service will be held Monday at Red Rocks Church in Arvada. Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide Monday in honor of Moran.