COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Flags across the state will be lowered to half-staff Friday to honor a Colorado firefighter who died of a job-related cancer.

South Metro firefighter Troy Jackson died Monday after a battle with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare job-related cancer. He was 51.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of Jackson.