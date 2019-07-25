Fishing limits removed from some waters in Great Sand Dunes

Rio Grande cutthroat trout are being restored to the Sand Creek area in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. / Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONTE VISTA, Colo. — For the next month, anglers with a valid Colorado fishing license can catch as many fish as they want from Upper Sand Creek Lake, Lower Sand Creek Lake, and Sand Creek within Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has removed all bag and possession limits for those three bodies of water from now until August 25.

The move comes as Parks and Wildlife is working with the National Park Service to restore the Rio Grande cutthroat trout to its native waters.

“Cutthroat trout populations have declined over the last 100 years due to water diversions, land-use changes and competition from non-native trout that have been stocked throughout the Rio Grande drainage,” Parks and Wildlife said in a statement.

In late August, the lakes and creek will be treated to remove all fish from the drainage. If all goes as planned, the Rio Grande cutthroats will be stocked again in fall 2020.

The area currently holds rainbow, brook, and non-native cutthroat trout. Anglers can keep all the fish they can catch from now until August 25. Anglers must hold a valid Colorado fishing license, and can only use standard fishing methods. Commercial fishing is not allowed.