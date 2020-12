DENVER (KDVR) — The first widespread avalanche watches of the season were issued Monday for most mountain zones. The “high risk” day is Tuesday, Dec. 29. The danger level is 4 out of 5 for slab avalanches. Backcountry travel should be avoided on Tuesday.

Slab avalanches occur when weak, older layers of snow release. We’ll add 4-8 inches of new snow on old weak snowpack tonight into Tuesday. A number of east and northeast slopes are also wind-loaded adding to the problem.