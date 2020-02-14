First time since 1940s; Poop confirms wolves in Colorado

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say that 4 scat samples collected near a scavenged elk carcass in January came from wolves.

CPW said it’s the first official documentation of wolves in Colorado since the 1940s.

The scat samples were collected near Irish Canyon, which is only a few miles away from the location where six large wolves were spotted in October.

CPW said the eyewitness and his hunting partner saw the wolves near the Wyoming and Utah borders. One member of the party caught two of the six animals on video.

CPW said it investigated after learning about the scavenged elk carcass and officers found several large canine tracks.

According to CPW wildlife managers, the tracks were consistent with those made by wolves. They also say the condition of the carcass was consistent with known wolf predation.

If you see or hear wolves or find activity of wolves, contact CPW immediately. The Wolf Sighting Form can be found on the CPW website.