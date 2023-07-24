(LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo.) — Health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) have confirmed the first case of West Nile virus in Colorado for 2023.

The virus was found in a person from La Plata County, CDPHE said West Nile virus was found in mosquitoes in seven counties throughout Colorado: Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld.

CDPHE said mosquito populations are at historic levels in some parts of the state due to the high rainfall. The increased presence of mosquitos has created an elevated risk of West Nile virus transmission to humans.

Health officials said while most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, some can develop a serious, potentially deadly illness. CDPHE said people aged 60 years and older and those with certain medical conditions are at greater risk of serious illness. People are advised to talk with a healthcare provider if they develop severe headaches or start to experience confusion.

According to CDPHE, West Nile virus is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. CDPHE shared tips to protect yourself:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or para-menthane-diol products provide the best protection.

Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active. Spray clothes with insect repellent for extra protection.

CDPHE said In addition to eliminating standing water around your home weekly, you can also mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows and doors.