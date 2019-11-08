First chair for the weekend: Breckenridge

Breckenridge ski resort is opening Friday, and a record October for snow means great conditions for skiers and boarders.

Sara Lacoco, Breckenridge communications manager, says more than 200 acres of great snow awaits those hitting the slopes early in the season.

“A record four feet of snow in October means we’ve got terrain for all ability levels,” Lacoco said.

“New investments in snowmaking here helps us maximize our resources and get things open earlier for guests,” Lacoco said.

A brand new large and open plaza and new children’s ski school facility will greet early-season skiers at the base of Peak 8. New escalators also make accessing the area easier from the parking areas.

November 23 brings the Mountain Dew Snow Dance concert and event experience featuring music headliner RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ SET), and support act, A-TRAK, in addition to appearances by professional snowboarders and winter sport champions Red Gerard, Danny Davis and Julia Marino to celebrate the early winter snow season at the base of Peak 8.

For other information about skiing and events at Breckenridge, visit Breckenridge.com.