Fires put Christmas tree cutting on hold in 2 Colorado forests

DENVER (AP) — Those looking to cut down their own Christmas trees in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests will have to wait a bit longer because the areas were affected by three large wildfires.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service tells The Denver Post that crews are still evaluating cutting locations in the aftermath of the Williams Fork, East Troublesome and Cameron Peak wildfires, which burned more than 650 square miles.

Christmas tree cutting permits are on sale at a number of other national forests in the state, including the Pike and San Isabel national forests in southern Colorado.