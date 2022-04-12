SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory on Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.

The affected areas are:

– southern Kiowa County

– northeastern Otero County

– northern portions of Bent and Prowers Counties

Locations include (but are not limited to):

– Las Animas

– Lamar

– Granada

– Holly

– Big Bend

– Bristol

This advisory is in effect until Wednesday, April 13 at 9 a.m.

Anyone who lives in those areas – especially those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly – are advised to remain indoors.

CDPHE says if smoke is present indoors and making you ill, consider relocating temporarily.