SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory on Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.
The affected areas are:
– southern Kiowa County
– northeastern Otero County
– northern portions of Bent and Prowers Counties
Locations include (but are not limited to):
– Las Animas
– Lamar
– Granada
– Holly
– Big Bend
– Bristol
This advisory is in effect until Wednesday, April 13 at 9 a.m.
Anyone who lives in those areas – especially those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly – are advised to remain indoors.
CDPHE says if smoke is present indoors and making you ill, consider relocating temporarily.