CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — People evacuated from the Menkhaven Fire in Conejos County are starting to return to their homes as of Monday night.

The fire started Saturday, 16 miles west of Antinito, during the holiday weekend, and has since burned more than 240 acres.

The Menkhaven Fire is burning near the Colorado/New Mexico state line.

Crews are now reporting 50% containment on the Menkhaven Fire and say power has been restored to the area.

One firefighter was injured while fighting this fire, but has been cleared to return to work.

Smoke will be visible for several days. The public is asked not to report smoke near the area of the fire.

According to the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, the Menkhaven Fire was caused by sparked created by a tree hitting a powerline.