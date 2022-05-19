PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — The Plumtaw Fire, burning about seven miles north of Pagosa Springs, was first reported in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 17. As of Thursday, crews reported the fire had grown to 735 acres with no containment.

On Wednesday, crews say they were able to successfully protect the Fourmile Creek watershed and Lost Valley Subdivision – keeping the fire north of Plumtaw Road.

An evacuation notice remains in effect for the Lost Valley of the San Juans neighborhood.

For evacuation information, contact the Archuleta County Emergency Operations Call Center at 970-422-7084.

The fire area is closed to the public, including Fourmile Road (NFSR 645) at the forest boundary, and Plumtaw Road (NFSR 634) from the junction of McManus Road (NFSR 633). This closure includes Fourmile Falls Trailhead.



A Type 3 Incident Management Team is in command of the Plumtaw Fire, working closely with resources from multiple state, federal, county, and municipal agencies.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.