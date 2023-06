(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) wants you to send them your ticks!

CDPHE wants your help to track ticks, their geographic distribution, and tick-borne diseases in the state. Just double-bag the tick in a zip-top bag and mail it to CDPHE where it will be researched.

You can click on the link above to fill out a questionnaire about where and how you found the tick.