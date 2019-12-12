Feet of snow set to strike ski resorts

Heavy snow is on the way to Colorado’s high country over the weekend as a prolonged stretch of moisture and lift combine to create snow from late Thursday through Sunday.

Many ski resorts are likely to receive between 18″ and 24″, with isolated higher amounts in a few spots. The heaviest snow will be over central and northern areas of the state Thursday night and shift south with time through the weekend. The heaviest snow along and south of Highway 50 will occur late Saturday and Sunday.

Snow will be heaviest over the Interstate 70 corridor Thursday night and Saturday.

The heaviest snow for areas south of Interstate 70 will occur Saturday and Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches posted for areas along and west of the Continental Divide as travel conditions will become dangerous during periods of heavy snow and wind. These are most likely Thursday night and Saturday in the central and northern part of the state and late Saturday and Sunday morning over areas south of Highway 50.

An area of low pressure crossing the state on Sunday will spread snow east of the mountains Saturday night and Sunday and will bring the best opportunity for accumulating snow east of the Rockies. The snow will be airy and fluffy and should pile up pretty easy with most areas having the possibility of between 1″ and 4″ of snow over the plains. There will be WSW to ENE oriented bands of snow that shift around and will produce localized higher amounts.