COLORADO — A Colorado man has been charged with kidnapping a Vermont man whose body was found by the side of the road in Barnet, federal court records say.

Jerry Banks, of Fort Garland, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Yellowstone, Wyoming, the records said.

The complaint against Banks was filed March 30 and unsealed Thursday after his arrest.

It could not immediately be determined if Banks has an attorney.

A representative of the Vermont office of the United States Attorney did not immediately return a call seeking more information about the case.

According to an affidavit, FBI investigators used cell phone and automobile records to link Banks to the Jan. 6, 2018, kidnapping of a man in Danville.

The Vermont State Police reported at the time Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville, was found shot to death on Jan. 7, 2018, in a snowbank by the side of the road in Barnet.