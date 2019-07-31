Fed approval granted for Colorado reinsurance plan lowering rates

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis confirmed Wednesday that the federal government has approved a Colorado reinsurance plan designed to lower premiums for individuals buying insurance on the state health care exchange.

Polis already has released projections showing that premiums next year for 400,000 Coloradans — about 8% of those buying insurance on the exchange — will drop by more than 18% with a reinsurance plan in place.

“For the first time in history, Coloradans in the individual health insurance market will save an average of 18.2 percent next year. Finally, we’re driving insurance premiums down,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The program starts for 2020 coverage plans.

Under it, the state covers the most expensive medical claims, allowing private insurers to lower rates for individuals participating in the individual Connect for Health Colorado market.

“That’s thousands of dollars in savings that Coloradans can put toward paying the mortgage, saving for college or retirement, taking a family vacation, or just living their lives,” Polis said.

Information from: The Colorado Sun, http://coloradosun.com