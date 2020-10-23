Family believes grandparents died in cement bunker during East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Family members say they are grieving for two grandparents believed to have died in the East Troublesome Fire.

Many have been following the story of a couple who went to a cement bunker in their Grand County home when the East Troublesome Fire started.

On Thursday night, the grandchildren of the couple gave FOX31/Channel 2 this statement:

“No official confirmation until fire crews are able to dig into the bunker, but we’re pretty sure they passed away early last night. The cement bunker may have kept them safe from the house collapsing and the flames, but not the1300 degree heat We’re deeply saddened by the loss of our grandparents, but comforted by the thought that at least they died together, just as they had wanted.”

Another grandchild shared a photo on Twitter with the words “In loving memory of Lyle and Marylin Hileman. Your family loves you and misses you, and will go forward with the love, dedication, kindness, and strength you taught to us.”

In loving memory, Lyle and Marylin Hileman. Your family loves you and misses you, and will go forward with the love, dedication, kindness, and strength you taught to us.

The grandchild also shared a photo of the couple’s home northwest of Grand Lake off county road 491.

Confirmed from Sheriff: The home is a total loss.#EastTroublesomeFire Search and Rescue is going to see if they are still safe in their bunker…



In loving memory, The Big Yellow House

A friend of the couple said the Hileman’s loved their home. Lyle Hileman was a retired firefighter.

