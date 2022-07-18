BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The death toll has been raised to four people after a plane crash sparked a wildfire in Boulder County Sunday morning, according to the FAA.

On Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said one fatality was confirmed but more were possible.

FlightAware, an airplane tracking program, shows that the plane took off from Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport and was in the air for just 10 minutes.

BCSO spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said recovery efforts for the victims are taking place Monday afternoon.

Due to the significant damage the plane received, Haverfield said it has taken some time for investigators to locate and recover the remains of each victim. Additionally, she mentioned that detectives need to use utility terrain vehicles to access the area due to the rugged terrain which has played a role in the length of the investigation.

Officials said it was too hot to complete the full investigation on Sunday due to the fire.

Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the identity of those killed.