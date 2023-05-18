(COLORADO) — You can now check out a state park pass and backpack full of things to help you explore the outdoors from your local library.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is teaming up with local libraries to provide these passes and backpacks. The pass is good for entry into any Colorado State Park for up to seven days.

The backpack includes binoculars, park brochures, a list of activities, and more.

Hike or bike the multi-use trails, find wildlife in their natural surroundings, visit a nature center or bring a picnic. With a license or camping reservation, you can try fishing or camp out overnight. Colorado Parks and Wildlife

You can find a local participating library by clicking the link above.