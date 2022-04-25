DENVER (KDVR) — Gov. Jared Polis just announced that every Colorado taxpayer will get a dividend of at least $400 this summer, with some residents getting up to $800.

“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money,” said Governor Polis.

The governor said that anyone who filed taxes by May 21, 2021, will receive their rebate directly in the mail in August or September. This rebate is available for all full-time residents.

“Coloradans are up against high rates of inflation and a rising cost of living – and they’re feeling the pinch,” said President Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. “This year, we’re able to extend much-needed support to families and individuals in the form of direct relief to taxpayers. We’re helping Coloradans make ends meet during this challenging time by putting money directly back into their wallets.”

“At a time where so many Coloradans are rebuilding what the pandemic has broken, inflation is stretching their paychecks thinner and thinner,” said Dominick Moreno D-Commerce City. “Sending a $400 or $800 refund to every taxpayer in the state relieves the financial pressure Coloradans are burdened with at the time where they need it the most.”

