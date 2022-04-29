DENVER (KDVR) — Denver metro homebuyers are paying record amounts above asking price. In March, Denver buyers paid an average of 105.8% of the asking price, the highest ever recorded.

It’s one of the reasons some people said they’re leaving Colorado altogether.

A real estate listing posted on Coldwell Banker Homes 22 days ago gives a glimpse at how hot the housing market remains in our state.

The listing is for 3301 S. Glencoe St. in Denver. It’s a 3-bedroom, 1 full bedroom, 1 partial bathroom home with 1,300 square feet. It also has a 2-car garage.

It is listed for $429,000, but a sale is pending.

And here’s the kicker: The home is described in the listing as a “total disaster”.

“This house is a total disaster! Sold ‘as is’ including all the ‘stuff’ on the property. A great garage, however. You need to bring your imagination. One of the worst properties on the market.”

Photos of the property showcase a garage covered in stains and multiple colors of paint. The home itself is filled with stained walls, trash, and random furniture and boxes. The yard is also covered with random furniture, boxes, and piles of stuff.

In September of 2000, the home sold for $182,900. Nearly 20 years later, it’s pending a sale of $429,000, an increase of about a quarter million dollars.