Evacuations ordered for Decker Fire burning near Salida

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for a wildfire burning near Salida.

The Decker Fire started from a lightning strike on September 8. It has burned about 2,200 acres and is 5% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Early Wednesday morning, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for the following areas:

Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain estates, in the area from County Road 110 to County Road 104, including the residents above Tudor Rose on County Road 104.

Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park (formerly Paradise Acres).

Fawn Ridge Estates between Fawn Ridge and County Road 110, south of CR 111.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to evacuate to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Large animals can also be evacuated to the fairgrounds. Evacuees do not need to stay at the fairgrounds, but should check in there.

County Roads 104, 107, and 110 above 111 are closed to traffic going up into Methodist Mountain.

The fire is burning in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness about nine miles south of Salida.

Map provided by the Decker Fire PIO shows the location of the Decker Fire as of Sunday evening.

The fire PIO said the fire is burning in a wilderness area crowded with dead trees, both wind-blown and beetle kill. The train is steep and tangled, which makes it dangerous to put firefighters into the area with no good opportunities to escape.