Evacuations ordered as wildfire burns near Idaho Springs

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire burning near Idaho Springs has prompted evacuation orders in the area.

Evacuations are being ordered for people in the Miners Candle, Trail Creek, Sunny Skies Trl and Lamertine areas. Authorities are going door to door to evacuate people and telling them to go to Old Middle School at 320 Hwy 103 in Idaho Springs.

Smoke and flames are visible to travelers on Interstate 70.

According to Clear Creek Fire Authority, someone who lives off Mill Creek called at 6:18 a.m. about a fire.

Firefighters spotted flames and began to work on both a structure and possible wildland fire. Clear Creek Fire Authority said the structure, which was located in the 700 block of Miners Circle, was occupied and burned down. No injuries were reported.

Another structure in the 700 block of Miners Circle also caught on fire. It was unoccupied and completely destroyed, according to fire authorities.

Clear Creek Fire Authority noted the fire is spreading due to high winds. The area has been placed under a high wind warning in effect until 11 a.m. Gusts over 74 mph are possible.

This is a developing story. Updates will be reported as they are received.