Ethics commission fines Hickenlooper $2,750 for violations of gift ban while governor

DENVER (KDVR/AP) — The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission has imposed $2,750 in penalties to U.S. Senate candidate and former Gov. John Hickenlooper for violations of state ethics laws.

The commission voted last week that trips Hickenlooper took while governor violated the state’s gift ban in two of six complaints.

Friday, the commission voted 4-0, with one abstaining, to impose a $2,200 penalty for a trip to Connecticut.

Hickenlooper traveled on a jet owned by billionaire Larry Mizel’s company, MDC Holdings, to preside at the commissioning of the USS Colorado, a U.S. Navy submarine. MDC Holdings is a large developer in Colorado. That complaint was approved 4-1 last week, with the chair voting against.

For a separate trip to Turin, Italy for the Bilderberg Meeting — a conference that included government, business and financial leaders — the commission voted 4-1 to imposed a $550 penalty. The complaint regarding travel expenses was approved unanimously last week.

During Hickenlooper’s time as governor, state law put a $59 limit on gifts to elected officials. The limit is now at $65.

“Last week Governor Hickenlooper became the first governor in Colorado history to have been found in violation of the Colorado Constitution and held in contempt by the Independent Ethics Commission. Today, the Commission levied its highest fine ever against Hickenlooper. It’s now up to Governor Hickenlooper to do the right thing: take full responsibility for violating the Colorado Constitution and pay back Colorado taxpayers over $127,000 for his taxpayer-funded attorney fees that came from a 9/11 economic recovery fund,” said Senator Cory Gardner.

“John Hickenlooper goes into history books as the politician who received the largest fine in the history of the Independent Ethics Commission, and the first Coloradan to be held in contempt by the body. Hickenlooper’s egregious pattern of unlawful conduct disqualifies him from holding public office. Coloradans deserve better.” -CO RNC Spokesperson Kyle Kohli