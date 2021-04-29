Erie man facing charges stemming from US Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

DENVER (AP) — Another Colorado man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested on federal charges.

The Denver Post reports Logan Grover of Erie was arrested Wednesday and is charged with four criminal counts. They include knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors say Grover posted on Facebook his plans to participate in the gathering, and two tipsters relayed that information to the FBI. A criminal complaint includes photos showing Grover inside and outside the Capitol building.