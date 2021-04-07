Eric Church will bring ‘The Gather Again Tour’ to Denver in October

INDIO, CA – APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Eric Church announced his tour, “The Gather Again Tour”, will stop in Denver in October.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year and current ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee will play at Ball Arena on Oct. 15.

Tickets for the Ball Arena show will go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m.

The tour will kick off this fall and visit 55 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”