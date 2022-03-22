EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be with her mother who does not have legal custody.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate Kaydence Reaume. She is 5’2” tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Kaydence was last seen leaving her father’s home with her mother, Kayla Brookshire, from the 7800 block of Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County. She was due to return to her father’s home later that evening but was never returned.

Kaydence’s father has legal custody over her.

It is possible Kaydence’s mother is driving a silver Honda Accord with Michigan license plates. Kayla has ties to the Denver and Greeley area. It is also possible she could be headed back to Michigan as she has family there.

Kayla is described as a 33 year-old white female who is 5’5″ tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information about Kaydence or her mother, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555 or its Tip Line at 719-520-7777.