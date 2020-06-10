Englewood officer injured in shooting at light rail station, suspect killed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Police in suburban Denver say a man is dead and a police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during the investigation of a domestic violence report Tuesday night.

Police in Englewood say someone reported a domestic violence incident involving a gun just before 9 p.m., and the suspect was found at a light rail station. They say there was an exchange of gunfire in which the suspect, a 31-year-old man, and a police officer were wounded.

The man died at the hospital. Police say the officer is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated by a team of Arapahoe County law enforcement agencies.