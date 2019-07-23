Endangered Missing alert issued for 1-day-old girl in Alamosa

Cynthia Sandoval, left, is accused of taking her 1-day-old baby, Leah Sandoval, from an Alamosa hospital Monday. / Photos courtesy Colorado Bureau of Investigation

BLANCA, Colo. — Police have issued an Endangered Missing alert for a 1-day-old girl who was taken from a hospital in Alamosa.

Police said the girl, Leah Sandoval, was born at home Sunday night or Monday morning. Because her mother, Cynthia Sandoval, was a known narcotics user, several welfare checks were requested, according to police. When social services employees arrived in Blanca to check on the baby, they requested the mother take her to the hospital in Alamosa, according to police.

The mother took the baby to the hospital Monday, but as soon as they arrived, she evaded social services and took off with the child, according to police.

The baby, Leah Sandoval, was last seen wearing a pink and white outfit, and was in a blue and gray car seat.

The mother, Cynthia Sandoval, is described as a 30-year-old white/Hispanic woman, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and camouflage sweatpants.

Cynthia and the baby were last seen getting into an older-model gold Chrysler Imperial.

Police believe Cynthia and the baby are still in the Alamosa area. They said Cynthia “appears to be actively evading law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Blanca police at 719-379-3810.