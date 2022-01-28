Empty gas can with wires from natural gas line attached found at Chase Bank in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Edgewater Police Department says a gas can inside a milk crate that had wires from the natural gas line inside the spout of the can was found at Chase Bank on Friday morning.

The incident started as a bomb threat investigation near 1705 Sheridan Blvd around 9 a.m.

Surrounding businesses were forced to evacuate while Edgewater police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office bomb squad responded to investigate.

A short time later, a shelter-in-place was also issued in the area. It has since been lifted.

