Empty gas can with wires from natural gas line attached found at Chase Bank in Edgewater

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Edgewater Police Department says a gas can inside a milk crate that had wires from the natural gas line inside the spout of the can was found at Chase Bank on Friday morning.

The incident started as a bomb threat investigation near 1705 Sheridan Blvd around 9 a.m.

Surrounding businesses were forced to evacuate while Edgewater police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office bomb squad responded to investigate.

A short time later, a shelter-in-place was also issued in the area. It has since been lifted.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local