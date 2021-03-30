Elitch Gardens opens this spring with new guidelines

DENVER (KDVR) – Elitch Gardens will open to season pass holders on April 24 with new safety and health guidelines, park officials announced on Monday.

One week later, on May 1, the park will open to the general public.

“After having to be closed all of last season, all of us at Elitch Gardens are extremely excited to be able to once again deliver the kind of outstanding family fun we’ve been known for over the past 130 years,” said David Dorman, Elitch Gardens General Manager.

Elitch Gardens will operate at about 18% of capacity, or 3,200 guests at one time. Reservations are required for all guests.

Elitch Gardens guidelines for 2021:

Guests and team members will be required to wear a face covering while in the park. The only exceptions will be for children aged 2 and under and while guests are enjoying water attractions.

Team members and guests will undergo a verbal screening upon arrival each day. Additionally, team members receive a temperature check.

Elitch Gardens will routinely clean and disinfect guest and team member touchpoints, including rides, counters and other frequently touched surfaces, indoors and out.

Signs, markers and visual queues are provided to assist guests with social distancing practices while in line at the park entrance, attractions, restrooms, food service locations and more. Park seating and other social layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing between traveling parties.

Free hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park and signs displayed to encourage all employees and guests to wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes. Guests will be required to use hand sanitizer before boarding rides/attractions.

All Elitch Gardens team members will be trained on COVID-19 safety protocols and safe behaviors.

Elitch Gardens is now hiring for 1,500 open seasonal jobs. Applicants may apply online at Elitch Gardens Jobs, or call Elitch Gardens Human Resources at 303-595-0880.