Elitch Gardens again offering free season passes for preschoolers

DENVER — It may be cold now, but theme park season will be back before we know it. For the third year, Elitch Gardens in Denver is offering free season passes for children 3 to 5 years old.

The Pre-K Pass grants free theme park and water park admission for the entire 2020 season, including Fright Fest.

To get a free pass, parents must register online at ElitchGardens.com/Pre-K before May 17, and process the pass at the park by June 28. The child must be 3, 4, or 5 years old on June 28 to be eligible for a free pass.

There’s a limit of two passes per family. Unlike adult season passes, the Pre-K pass does not include friend tickets or free parking.

Adult season passes are also on sale right now. Passes, which are $69.99, include unlimited visits to the theme and water park, free parking, free tickets for friends, free concerts, and more.

The park opens for the season on April 18.