Elephant Butte Fire near Evergreen 25% contained

In this photo provided by Robert Brown, a wildfire burns west of Evergreen, Colo., Monday, July 13, 2020. (Robert Brown via AP)

EVERGREEN, Colo. — The Elephant Butte Fire burning near Evergreen, which has forced the evacuation of more than 1,000 homes, is now 25% contained “and climbing,” fire officials said Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, which started Monday afternoon, is burning in rugged and steep terrain west of Evergreen. It has burned about 50 acres. No structures have burned, and no injuries have been reported. It’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said evacuation orders were issued Monday for “well over a thousand homes.” No new evacuation orders have been issued Tuesday, and none of the existing orders have been lifted.

Firefighters are hoping to take advantage of cooler weather to stop the spread of the fire.

The Associated Press and KDVR contributed to this report.