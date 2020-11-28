Election of lawmaker who uses wheelchair puts Colorado Capitol access in spotlight

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, the State Capitol is shown in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will get its first state lawmaker known to use a wheelchair.

Democrat David Ortiz was elected to be a state representative by voters in south Metro Denver and will be sworn into office in January.

Colorado Public Radio reports the Capitol building isn’t fully accessible to him. His election has jumpstarted some changes to the 130-year-old building. Ramps have been installed, and crews put in a new electronic door so Ortiz can enter the chamber through a break room and reach his desk by going up two ramps.

Ortiz, a U.S. Army veteran, survived a helicopter crash eight years ago in Afghanistan.