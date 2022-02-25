EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Friday, Feb. 25, around 12:25 p.m., officers were dispatched on the report of a robbery at the Chase Bank located at 7780 Fountain Mesa Road.

The suspect was described as a 25 to 35-year-old white male who is around 5’5” to 5’9” with a thin to medium build. He was last seen wearing black hoodie with “Tommy Hilfiger” in white writing and blue jeans.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect fled in a possible dark colored SUV, westbound on Mesa Ridge Parkway.

This continues to be an active investigation. Anyone who can identify this individual or has any other information reference this investigation, is asked to contact El Paso County Communications at 719-390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.