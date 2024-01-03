(COLORADO) — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is starting the “Keep Your Cool” campaign after speeding has become the top cause of crashes in Colorado. El Paso and Pueblo Counties rank in the top five counties with speeding as a factor in a crash.

CSP said speeding has jumped from second to first place as the “causal factor” in crashes. Troopers have investigated 2,722 fatal and injury crashes as of Dec. 26 where speed was a factor.

“Speeding is likely the most disobeyed law in our nation because too many drivers want to ignore the relationship between driving the speed limit and road safety,” stated Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of CSP.

CSP has launched a three-month campaign to promote positive driving. The campaign features CSP Troopers riding with drivers and celebrating their positive “cool” demeanor behind the wheel.