Economy top concern for Republicans, COVID for Dems

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Polling data says the public will be more concerned about money this election season than anything else.

Gov. Jared Polis officially announced his bid for re-election this week, releasing a video that touted several accomplishments he believes his administration has won with a special focus on financial issues. His campaign seems to blend well with American voters’ concerns.

Pew Research Center polling data released Wednesday shows the public’s number one concern is strengthening the economy. However, the public is widely split along party lines. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents still list the COVID pandemic as their number one concern, while Republicans list COVID as one of their lowest concerns and the economy as their top priority.

Despite the partisan gap, the economy is still the number one concern.

Seventy-one percent of respondents ranked “strengthening the economy” a top national public concern. Reducing health care costs comes second with 61%, followed by the COVID pandemic, improving education, and securing Social Security. Reducing crime has become a national talking point, but according to Pew is a middling concern with 52% of respondents saying it is a top issue.

Economic problems, however, are in the forefront in Colorado. The national inflation spiral is worse in Denver than in the rest of the country. Housing is less affordable in Colorado and especially the Denver metro than any area in the country besides only the most notoriously expensive coastal cities.

State survey data agrees. Colorado’s leaders at every level are concerned most with housing expenses. A report from the Colorado Municipal League confirms that housing costs are the largest concern for the 2,000+ towns and cities that are members, followed by budget constraints and policing.

Voters are split along party and demographic lines about which issues are the biggest.

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more concerned with economic issues than Democratic voters. Eighty-two percent of Republican respondents listed the economy as a top concern, while only 63% of Democratic respondents did.

Meanwhile, reducing health care costs is a top concern for 69% of Democrats but only 53% of Republicans. Reducing crime is a top concern for 60% of Republicans but only 45% of Democrats.