Eastbound I-70 closed in western Colorado due to major crash

A major crash on I-70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek on May 21, 2021. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol – Eagle)

NEW CASTLE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol in Eagle says eastbound Interstate 70 is closed from New Castle to Canyon Creek due to a major crash.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday on I-70 in Garfield County.

Map via cotrip.org shows the portion of eastbound Interstate 70 closed Friday afternoon.

An initial investigation shows a concrete truck crossed from the westbound lanes into the eastbound lanes and hit a pickup truck.

The driver of the concrete truck was flown to the hospital and a passenger from one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital.

As of 10:30 a.m. the driver of the pickup truck was still pinned in her truck, under the concrete truck. CSP said she is alive and conscious, but it may take two more hours to get her out.

I-70 is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, according to CSP. Highway 6 can be used as an alternate route.