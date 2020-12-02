East Troublesome Fire now 100% contained

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire, which was the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history and destroyed more than 300 homes, is now 100% contained, fire officials said Monday.

The fire started Oct. 14 on national forest land northeast of Kremmling. On Oct. 21, it exploded, growing about 87,093 acres in one 24-hour period. More than 35,000 people in the Grand Lake and Estes Park areas were evacuated.

The fire spread into Rocky Mountain National Park on Oct. 22, crossing the Continental Divide and reaching the western edge of Estes Park on Oct. 23.

Kawuneechee Valley near Coyote TH Courtesy Rocky Mountain National Park (courtesy RMNP)

A winter storm from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26 brought cold temperatures, snow, and lighter winds, resulting in a dramatic drop in fire behavior. From that point on, fire activity remained minimal. The fire was declared fully contained on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire officials said pockets of isolated heat still exist, but are not expected to threaten containment lines.

According to fire managers, the fire damaged or destroyed about 366 homes, as well as 214 outbuildings and commercial structures.

Two people were killed in the fire. Lyle Hileman, 86, and his wife Marylin, 84, died in their basement after refusing to evacuate, according to their family.

The East Troublesome Fire ultimately burned 193,812 acres, making it the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The largest, the Cameron Peak Fire, has burned 208,913 acres and is 97% contained.

Before this year, Colorado’s largest wildfire was the 2002 Hayman Fire, which burned 137,760 acres.