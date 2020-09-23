Durango train receives $2 million grant to replace bridge

The town of Silverton is pictured on August 11, 2015 in Colorado. (Photo by Theo Stroomer/Getty Images)

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad has received about $2 million to help pay for the replacement of a bridge over the Animas River, south of Silverton.

The Durango Herald reported that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, which was designed to fund projects that improve reliability and efficiency of intercity passenger trains.

D&SNG General Manager Jeff Johnson said the wooden bridge is functional and passes biannual safety inspections, but is old and will need to be replaced. Johnson said the grant is not expected to cover the entire cost, which is still being determined.