Driver who killed Colorado trooper during blizzard gets jail

State

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Cpl. Daniel Groves / Colorado State Patrol

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A man who lost control of his car and killed a Colorado state trooper who was helping a stranded driver during a blizzard will spend 90 days behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 59-year-old John Carpenter of Centennial to jail in the death of Cpl. Daniel Groves on Interstate 76 near Roggen during March’s bomb cyclone storm.

Carpenter pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors that eliminated the possibility of a state prison sentence, but not jail.

Weld County District Judge Vincente Vigil said he couldn’t imagine a circumstance where time in jail wouldn’t be appropriate when a life is lost.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories