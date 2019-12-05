Driver who killed Colorado trooper during blizzard gets jail

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A man who lost control of his car and killed a Colorado state trooper who was helping a stranded driver during a blizzard will spend 90 days behind bars.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced 59-year-old John Carpenter of Centennial to jail in the death of Cpl. Daniel Groves on Interstate 76 near Roggen during March’s bomb cyclone storm.

Carpenter pleaded guilty under a deal with prosecutors that eliminated the possibility of a state prison sentence, but not jail.

Weld County District Judge Vincente Vigil said he couldn’t imagine a circumstance where time in jail wouldn’t be appropriate when a life is lost.