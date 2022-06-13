COLORADO SPRINGS — Coloradans will receive rebates of more than $500 for single filers and $1,000+ for joint filers, but must file state taxes by June 30, 2022 in order to receive refunds on time.

On Monday, Governor Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) encouraged Coloradans to file their taxes by June 30 to receive the Colorado Cashback refund this summer.

“I urge all Coloradans to complete their state tax filing right away so you can get the Colorado Cashback rebate on time this summer,” said Governor Polis. “We are providing immediate relief, putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans to help pay for everyday items, and everyone who filed by June 30th will get the more than $500 or $1000 rebates this summer, if you wait past June 30th or until the final extension deadline of mid-October, then you probably won’t get your refund until next January.”

To receive the refund in August, full-year residents must either file a Colorado individual income tax return for the 2021 tax year or apply for the 2021 Property Tax/Rent/Heat Rebate Credit (PTC) by June 30. Taxpayers who don’t file a return by June 30 can still file on extension before Oct. 17, 2022.

Those who file on extension in October can expect to receive their refund check in January 2023. Every full-year Colorado resident who was at least 18 years old on December 31, 2021 should file a Colorado return to claim the Colorado Cashback Rebate even if they did not have taxable income. On average, about 90% of filers file on time by April 15, with the remaining 10% filing by the extended deadline of October 15. Those who filed by April 15th do not need to take any additional action and will receive their refund later this summer.

The Department of Revenue provides community resources to assist Coloradans with tax filing. Coloradans can visit https://tax.colorado.gov/cash-back to receive up to date information about the tax rebates.

The Department of Revenue would also like to remind taxpayers to make sure they have a current and correct address on record with the Department, as the refunds will be mailed. If you need to update your address you can either do so by logging into or creating an account at www.colorado.gov/revenueonline or by filling out the Address/Name Change Form and mailing it in.