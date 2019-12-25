Dog owner offers up late dogs Christmas toys for other pooches

DENVER — A dog owner decided to pass it forward to other dog lovers this Christmas even after losing her furry friend.

Written in a note left at Railyard Dog Park near LoDo, Lola (dog) had gained her angel wings right before she could open her Christmas presents. Then it writes, “I want to make sure a deserving doggo benefits. Please enjoy these toys like I would have!”

Alongside the note was a white furry stocking with tons of dog treats and toys. Julie Coltman post the picture of the note and stocking on Facebook. She said the stocking was filled with so many different kinds of toys and that she noticed it Tuesday night.

Coltman said her dog Jolene did not take any of the toys because she’s very spoiled and wanted to leave some for other pooches in need.

It brought Coltman to tears knowing someone had lost their four-legged friend right before the holiday.