DNA confirms mountain lion that attacked boy was euthanized

DENVER — A DNA test has confirmed one of two mountain lions euthanized last week was the one that attacked an 8-year-old boy in Bailey, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the boy’s home in the Burland subdivision off County Road 72. The boy sustained serious injuries.

The day after the attack, Parks and Wildlife officers were searching the area when they saw two mountain lions that had killed and started eating a domestic goat. CPW said both mountain lions fit the description of the one that attacked the boy. Officers euthanized both mountain lions, then had their DNA tested.

CPW said tissue samples from one of the mountain lions matched hair samples taken off the boy’s neck and chest, off the shirt of the father who had picked up his son after scaring the mountain lion away, off the bedding from the hospital, and collected at the scene of the attack.

The second mountain lion that was euthanized did not match any of the DNA samples from the attack.

CPW said both mountain lions were about a year old. They were both males and each weighed about 65 pounds.

The boy who was attacked has undergone two surgeries and remains in the hospital, according to CPW. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help the family pay for the boy’s medical expenses.