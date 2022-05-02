COLORADO SPRINGS — Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2 – May 6, 2022, is the perfect time to show educators just how much we appreciate the hard work they do every day.

“Teachers are some of our best role models for the adaptability and resilience they show, especially during these last few years. We are so grateful to our Colorado teachers’ for persevering during these challenging times and for their dedication to helping students grow into strong, smart citizens,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes.

And teachers can find lots of great deals this week, as a number of companies are offering educator discounts, some even year-round.

The CDE put together a list of deals and discounts for teachers. Here is a sampling of what teachers will find:

Barnes & Noble: 25% off in-store purchases and 10% off of cafe purchases

Champion: 10% off online purchases

JCrew: 15% off in store or online

Toms: 10% off

Michael’s: 15% off in-store purchases

Costco: NEA members will receive a $30 Costco Shop Card with new Costco membership

Office Depot: Free same-day delivery and free curbside pick up

Adobe: 60% off any Creative Cloud purchase

Remember, many of these offers require a school or district ID. You can find the full list of discounts here.

The CDE encourages teachers to check with their districts for employee discount programs or the National Education Association for members-only benefits and discounts.

“Help us celebrate and show extra appreciation for our teachers this week by recognizing a teacher who made a difference in your life or showing appreciation for your child’s teacher,” Anthes said.