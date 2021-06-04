DIRECTV to pay $1 million in refunds over Altitude blackout, HD fee

DENVER (KDVR) — DIRECTV will pay out a few bucks in refunds to customers charged for Altitude Sports during the blackout and to others charged with an obsolete high-definition fee.

Attorney General Phil Weiser on Thursday announced the more than $1 million settlement with the company.

“DIRECTV used these fees to take advantage of Coloradans, charging them for services they weren’t getting or were no longer relevant, and only refunding those who noticed and reached out to the company about the issue,” Weiser said in a press release. “Consumers should not be penalized for being too busy to wait on hold to demand fair treatment. Today’s settlement remedies the harms caused by DIRECTV’s actions and will provide refunds to consumers.”

In the Altitude Sports blackout that impacted about 204,360 customers, DIRECTV will give a $5 credit to current customers and mail a $5 check to former customers.

For the high-definition fee — established in the early 2000s, when HD was novel — the company will give $1 to $3 monthly credits for 27 months to the more than 15,000 customers impacted.

DIRECTV will contact impacted customers about the credits within 30-60 days, according to Weiser’s office.

Coloradans were unable to watch Altitude Sports in September-October 2019 when the channel and DIRECTV were in a contract dispute, but DIRECTV continued to charge customers a fee for the regional channel.

DIRECTV was also charging customers up to $10 a month for high-definition service, even though it’s now standard television.

Read the full details from the Attorney General’s office here.