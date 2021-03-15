DIA runways remain closed, hundreds of flights cancelled

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Runways at Denver International Airport remained closed Monday morning following a blizzard that dropped more than two feet of snow Saturday and Sunday.

DIA said runways would remain closed until at least 2 p.m. No flights will arrive or depart before that time while crews work to clear the airfield from ice and snow.

If you are scheduled to fly into or out of DIA, check your flight status with the airline you are flying.

More than 800 flights were canceled as of 9 a.m. Monday morning following the official measurement of 27.1 inches at the airport.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local